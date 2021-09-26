Pro-Trump Congressional Candidate: “Audit all 50 states” and “Execute Everyone Involved”

After an audit in Arizona’s Maricopa County revealed no significant changes in the results of the 2020 election, maintaining President Joe Biden’s victory, a pro-Trump congressional candidate in Virginia called for election audits in every state.

“Audit all 50 states,” Republican Jarome Bell, who is running for Congress in Virginia’s second congressional district, tweeted on Friday. Arrest everyone involved. Try everything you can. Convict everyone involved. Execute everyone who is engaged. #MaricopaCountyFraud.”

According to his campaign website, Bell, a 27-year Navy chief petty officer, is running as a conservative “America First” candidate in the suburban swing district spanning the Virginia Beach area. Elaine Luria, a Democrat, was the district’s current representative.

Luria defeated former Representative Scott Taylor by nearly six points after switching the seat blue in 2018. Though Trump won the district in 2016, Biden won it again in 2020.

Bell previously sought for the seat in 2020, but received only 22 percent of the vote, finishing third.

Other Twitter users reacted angrily to his comments, with many requesting for the tweet to be taken down.

Former U.S. Congressman Denver Riggleman responded, calling the post “ignorant tripe.” Riggleman formerly represented a distinct congressional district in Virginia but lost reelection in 2020 owing to officiating a same-sex marriage.

He stated, “A lot of self-proclaimed Christians are enjoying this tweet.” “I’m sure someone is recording everyone who “likes” this nonsense. Self-identifies as stupid. Sanity must be more assertive than madness.”

In numerous places where former President Donald Trump narrowly lost to Biden, including Arizona and Pennsylvania, some Republicans have called for election audits.

Republicans in Arizona campaigned for an audit in Maricopa County, the state’s largest county, which voted Republican in the past but flipped in 2020. Biden won by a somewhat bigger margin than the pre-audit data suggested, according to the audit results released on Friday.

Nonetheless, some Republicans continue to assert that widespread fraud occurred. Trump erroneously stated at a rally in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday night that the audit concluded Biden had lost Maricopa County.

