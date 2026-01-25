Pro-Palestine Action Group Detained After Breaching Wormwood Scrubs Prison Grounds

A group of protesters in support of a Palestine Action prisoner on hunger strike have been arrested after breaching the grounds of HMP Wormwood Scrubs in west London, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Police confirmed that on the evening of Saturday, January 24, 2026, they detained the demonstrators, who were involved in a protest outside the high-security prison. The group is accused of obstructing prison staff by blocking their entry and exit, as well as making threats towards officers. Several members of the group allegedly made their way inside a staff entrance of the facility.

Hunger Strike Support

The protesters were reportedly staging the demonstration in support of Umer Khalid, the last remaining participant in the Prisoners for Palestine hunger strike campaign. Khalid, who has been fasting in protest, is said to have inspired the group’s actions at the prison. Footage shared on social media showed the protesters chanting outside the prison, some holding signs, and others moving towards a building within the grounds. In one clip, a few demonstrators were seen entering the facility’s premises.

As of now, the group is facing charges of aggravated trespass. The protest is seen as part of the wider campaign advocating for the rights of Palestinian prisoners. The Metropolitan Police are continuing their investigation into the incident, with more arrests expected in the coming days.