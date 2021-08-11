Priya’s sleeping position has left Love Island viewers perplexed.

Priya Gopaldas, the new girl on Love Island, has received a lot of attention on Twitter because of her odd sleeping position.

Priya’s sleeping habits have sparked debate among fans when she was seen on Tuesday’s episode lying flat on her back with her arms across her chest.

“Yeah but why is Priya sleeping like she’s in a coffin though?” one Twitter user wondered. #LoveIsland”

“Nah Priya lying like a corpse has literally killed me #LoveIsland,” another fan tweeted.

“Why was Priya sleeping in the position you should be in when sliding down a water slide #LoveIsland,” questioned a third.

Priya and another new lad, Aaron Simpson, arrived at the villa on Monday night.

Despite only knowing each other for 24 hours, she has developed a like to Matthew MacNabb, and the two appear to be getting along swimmingly.

The two had a brief conversation throughout the show, and both stated that they were liking the pace at which they were moving.

Teddy Soares initially piqued Priya’s interest, and she chose him and Matthew for a date, but Teddy made it plain that despite several setbacks, he was still interested in Faye Winter.