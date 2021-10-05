Priya is the subject of a common query among Emmerdale watchers.

Following Priya’s move in with David, Emmerdale viewers were all asking the same thing.

On tonight’s episode, Jacob and David were pretending to use a French baguette as a rounders bat in the shop.

David, on the other hand, slumped in anguish after over-exerting himself.

Concerned for his safety, especially after the siege, Priya offered to not only drive him to the hospital, but also to live with him.

Her father was ‘annoying’ her because of his relationship with Manpreet, she explained.

Viewers, on the other hand, were all thinking the same thing: what she did for a living to be able to take so much time off.

“Has Priya got nothing better to do #Emmerdale?” one user wondered.

“What is Priya’s job btw?” Reece tweeted. #emmerdale.”

“What does Priya truly do for a living?” wrote JJ.

Priya does, in fact, have a career as a businesswoman events planner with Leyla.

She used to work at Jai and Nikhil’s workplace, but she left after her brothers promoted her to acting supervisor.

Priya expressed her dissatisfaction with how it affected her relationships with her coworkers, particularly Eli.

Priya went back to work at the plant, but she left soon after.