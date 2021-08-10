Priya Gopaldas, who is she? Age, occupation, and strange celebrity obsession of Love Island 2021 candidate.

Last night’s edition of Love Island saw a trip to the Island Vibes Club cut short by the appearance of host Laura Whitmore, who revealed that the six least popular candidates (as voted for by the public) were on the verge of being kicked from the island.

Abigail Rawlings, Kaz Kamwi, and Mary Bedford garnered the fewest votes, while Dale Mehmet, Jake Cornish, and Tyler Cruickshank are all in danger of being eliminated tonight (Monday, August 9).

In a cruel twist, it is up to their fellow Islanders to decide which two hopefuls will be sent packing.

The villa will not be quiet for long, as two fresh new sexy singletons will be arriving soon.

Priya Gopaldas, on the other hand, is a mystery. Here’s everything you need to know about the recent arrival of a new bombshell.

Priya Gopaldas, who is she?

Priya Gopaldas is a London-based 23-year-old.

She describes herself as “overconfident” in the eyes of her family and friends, and she promises to add “a little bit of intelligence and maybe some funny comedy, some excellent medical discussion, and a little bit of quirkiness” to the villa.

“I thought it was a challenge, it’s something different,” she says of her decision to participate in Love Island. I’m single and looking for love, and I thought this would be a fantastic way to get out of my comfort zone. “I’m reaching the conclusion of medical school, so my career is set, but now all I need is a man!” Priya has a weird celebrity obsession when it comes to her type on paper, confessing, “This is a pretty strange answer but Boris Johnson.” I have a special spot in my heart for him. It’s the confidence, but on the inside, he’s a total darling, and that’s what I look for in a boy.

“On the outside, he’s a teddy bear, but on the inside, he’s the prime minister. I really adore his blonde hair, which seals the deal for me! “I think Matthew is my type,” she says of Kaz Kamwi’s Casa Amor lover Matthew. He’s big, and I like his Irish.”The summary comes to an end.”