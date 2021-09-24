Priya Gopaldas of Love Island and a TV doctor support a vaccine campaign for teenagers.

A Love Island star and a hot TV doctor are supporting a campaign to convince older teenagers to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Priya Gopaldas, a fifth-year medical student who starred in the most recent season of the reality show, is teaming up with Dr Emeka Okorocha, star of BBC3’s Junior Doctors: Blood, Sweat, and Tears.

The two star in a new film in which they answer vaccine concerns from kids aged 16 to 17, emphasizing the importance of getting a coronavirus vaccine to avoid becoming extremely ill with the condition.

Dr. Okorocha, who has a sizable Instagram following and routinely shares photos of his toned physique, also discusses vaccine safety and concerns about side effects.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, these two factors are the leading drivers of vaccine apprehension among 16 to 17-year-olds (DHSC).

According to the most recent statistics, over 60% of this age group has received their first dosage of the vaccination in the five weeks since they were initially offered one.

Dr. Okorocha also uses the clip to demonstrate how Covid-19 can have major consequences for anyone, regardless of age.

“It’s incredible to see how many young people between the ages of 16 and 17 have already stepped forward to safeguard themselves by being vaccinated,” he said. “It was amazing to be able to join Priya in answering questions from students and reiterating the safety and efficacy of life-saving vaccines.”

“A lot of young individuals previously thought they were immune to the virus, but as an A&E doctor working during the peak of the pandemic, I witnessed my fair share of healthy young adults suffering horribly with Covid-19,” Dr Okorocha continued. Vaccines not only protect you, but they also reduce the risk of spreading the infection to elderly relatives.”

Ms Gopaldas, a University College London (UCL) student, was on the front lines during the pandemic’s deadliest days earlier this year.

She jumped in to assist doctors at University College Hospital, performing 12-hour night shifts while wearing full PPE.

She stated she was “startled to see how unwell the patients were” on her first shift, according to a post on UCL’s website.

“Most patients were,” she added.

