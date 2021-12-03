Priya from Emmerdale receives an unwelcome health update.

In the upcoming episode of Emmerdale, Priya Sharma will receive some unwelcome health news.

Fiona Wade’s character was seriously burned in a fire that resulted in Andrea Tate’s death at Meena’s hands.

Priya’s back was severely injured, and she spent a significant amount of time in the hospital.

The protagonist has been struggling to make sense of what has occurred to her and has chosen to seek help from a psychotherapist.

She then revealed she was suffering from an eating disorder and was having trouble accepting herself.

“The thought of gazing at my own flesh repulses me,” Priya previously said of staring in a mirror after being burned.

“Even before all of this, I despised my appearance. “How am I meant to accept my scars when I can’t even accept myself?” “How am I supposed to embrace my scars when I can’t even accept myself?” However, she is about to receive more worrying news when she visits her doctor for another checkup.

Priya lies about her skin grafts feeling better to stop the hospital visits, but at the appointment, she is warned that her food problems are holding down the healing process.

Priya resolves to keep this a secret from her father Rishi, avoiding telling him the truth about why her burns aren’t healing.

Priya later struggles socially and dreads having to attend her own daughter’s Christmas concert, so she makes excuses not to go.

Guilt eventually gets the better of her, and she chooses to arrive late to sit in the audience with her father.

However, Rishi is called away to cover an emergency Santa, leaving Priya alone in the crowd, and she begins to fear.

She is overcome with emotion and staggers away from the mob, leaving her daughter Amba behind.