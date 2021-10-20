Priya, Andrea, and Meena are trapped in a flame in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Andrea, Meena, and Priya find themselves imprisoned in a burning maze on tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Meena Jutla followed Andrea Tate into the maze in last night’s episode.

Things aren’t looking good for Andrea after she saw Meena carry a dying Victoria Sugden beneath the water, and she wants to silence her.

Is Andrea going to leave Emmerdale? Meena kills Andrea in the cliffhanger. But, when the maze’s events heat up, it’s not just Andrea who is in peril.

Priya can be seen traveling into the maze as a fire takes over in an exclusive first look at the drama that will unfold in tonight’s shows.

Priya’s actress Fiona Wade said: “Filming the fire scenes in the maze was thrilling at times and horrifying at others.

“Being a part of such a beautiful week full of drama and action is an incredible experience.

“The fire around us was so scorching at places in the maze that I had to pause a couple of times.

“It’s thrilling, though, to be able to perform some of our own stunts alongside the extraordinarily daring stunt performers who were with us every step of the way.

“With Priya, Andrea, and Meena all trapped in the maze, it’ll be a nail-biting wait to see who makes it out in time.”