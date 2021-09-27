Private Forecaster Hired by NYC for a “Second Opinion” on National Weather Service Predictions

After Hurricane Ida dumped torrential rain on the area, killing 13 people, New York City is planning to engage a private weather forecasting service for a “second opinion” to bolster findings from the National Weather Service.

At a virtual press conference on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “We learned from Ida that we have to do some very, very different things.” “This is a completely different world.”

The commercial weather forecasting business, according to de Blasio’s idea, would generate neighborhood-specific storm forecasts in addition to bolstering the National Weather Service’s projections.

The National Weather Service, according to De Blasio, conducts “good and vital work,” but its reports are frequently “too vague or too late, and we need something more urgent.”

When Hurricane Ida’s remnants pounded the Northeast with torrential rain earlier this month, at least 50 people died from Virginia to Connecticut. Hundreds of cars were caught on submerged rivers, metro stations were swamped, trains were halted, and underground flats were flooded, turning them into fatal traps.

The storm dumped 3.15 inches of rain in an hour over New York City at its peak, overloading an old sewer system meant to handle half that amount.

After the 9/11 attacks, De Blasio compared it to the city having its own counterterrorism and intelligence division within the New York City Police Department. After the storm, de Blasio said he was told the city would get three to six inches of rain for the day, not three inches in an hour.

A message requesting response on the mayor’s remarks was not immediately returned by the National Weather Service.

Preemptively proclaiming a state of emergency and issuing obligatory evacuation orders for basement flats hours before severe rains are expected, as well as travel prohibitions to keep people off the roads and subways if a downpour is expected, are all part of the plan. The city will also engage with community groups to knock on the doors of residents who live in basement apartments to warn them about flooding dangers and to identify safe evacuation spots in their area. At least 11 of the 13 individuals killed in the storm in the city were in flooded basements.