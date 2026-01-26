Privacy Breach Sparks Outrage at Giggling Squid Restaurant

Hidden Camera Found in Leicester Restaurant’s Restroom

In a shocking breach of privacy, a Giggling Squid restaurant in Leicester has become the center of an investigation after a customer discovered a live-streaming camera hidden beneath a toilet seat in the women’s restroom. The incident, which occurred on December 30, 2025, has raised serious concerns about safety and vigilance in public venues. Leicestershire Police are actively pursuing the case, though no arrests have been made as of yet.

The 32-year-old woman, who was dining with her partner, noticed the small black camera positioned in an unusual spot beneath the toilet seat, with wires and a battery pack concealed under kitchen roll. “It just sank my stomach,” the victim, an NHS worker and mother, recounted. “I turned around and I saw this black round dot. It was out of place because the toilet was white.” The camera was later confirmed to be internet-connected, allowing for possible live-streaming, adding an even more sinister dimension to the violation.

Upon discovering the camera, the woman immediately alerted restaurant staff, who contacted Leicestershire Police the following day. Officers recovered the device, reviewed CCTV footage, and began questioning staff members to identify the culprit behind the disturbing act. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have issued advice to restaurant staff to remain vigilant about potential privacy violations in the future.

Giggling Squid, the restaurant chain involved, has responded swiftly to the situation. A company spokesperson emphasized their commitment to cooperation with law enforcement, stating, “Our staff did the right thing and informed police immediately, who now have the item in their possession. We are fully cooperating with their inquiries.” While the company’s quick action has been praised, it has done little to ease the discomfort among customers.

The victim has been outspoken about her experience, urging others to take precautions when using public restrooms. “I’m trying to raise awareness. People need to look everywhere, even in places that we wouldn’t consider unsafe,” she said. “If this helps someone spot a hidden camera before it escalates, then great.” Her words highlight the deep emotional impact such invasions of privacy can have on victims, as well as the unsettling reality that safety in public spaces cannot always be taken for granted.

The incident has sparked renewed discussions about safety measures in public venues. The hidden camera, placed in a seemingly harmless location, serves as a stark reminder that vigilance is essential in maintaining privacy and security. In the wake of the scandal, staff at Giggling Squid restaurants have been advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity promptly.

While the situation in Leicester has cast a shadow over the brand, Giggling Squid’s Warwick branch continues its search for new staff members. The restaurant chain is currently recruiting for waiting staff, placing a strong emphasis on personality and a willingness to learn, as it continues to expand across the country.

As the investigation unfolds, the Giggling Squid chain is faced with the delicate task of addressing the serious breach of trust, while also assuring its customers that their safety and privacy are top priorities. The ongoing case has put a spotlight on the need for heightened vigilance, not only in public spaces but also within businesses that are expected to provide a secure environment for their patrons.