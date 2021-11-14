Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, gives a statement following the taxi explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Following a cab explosion at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital that killed one man and injured another, the Home Secretary has delivered a statement.

After counter-terrorism police took over the investigation today, Priti Patel said she was kept up to date with the latest facts.

She wrote on Twitter: “The horrific occurrence at Liverpool Women’s Hospital is being reported to me on a frequent basis.

Emergency services have been called to Liverpool Women’s Hospital, and live updates are being provided “Our law enforcement and emergency services are working hard to figure out what happened, and it is only right that they be given the time and space they need to do so.