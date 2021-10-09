Priti Patel supports the use of an emergency phone line to protect women who are alone.

Following the outcry over the death of Sarah Everard, the Home Secretary has backed a phone line targeted at protecting women as they go home.

The Home Office had received a letter from BT CEO Philip Jansen proposing the use of the emergency number to allow the vulnerable to have their movements followed and an alert triggered if they do not arrive home on time, according to a spokesperson.

“We received the mail and will answer as soon as possible,” stated the spokeswoman.

“As we stated in our strategy earlier this year, addressing violence against women and girls requires a whole-of-society approach, and we welcome collaboration between the commercial sector and government.”

“This new phone line is exactly the kind of inventive program that would be fantastic to get going as quickly as we can,” Priti Patel told the Daily Mail. I’m currently discussing it with my staff and coordinating with BT.” For 84 years, the telecommunications company has operated the 999 emergency line.

According to the Mail, the new “walk me home” service might be up and running by Christmas, possibly with a toll-free number and the capacity to contact police.

Officer Wayne Couzens staged a phony arrest with his police issued handcuffs and warrant card in order to kidnap Ms Everard, 33, before rapping and murdering her.

In the aftermath of the murder, Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said on Friday that Baroness Casey of Blackstock will conduct a review of the Metropolitan Police’s culture and standards.

It is a “essential stage in our path to recover public trust,” according to Dame Cressida, and it will examine the force’s screening, recruitment, leadership, training, and “all sorts of systems to see how they reinforce the finest possible standards.”