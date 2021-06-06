Priti Patel is encouraging social media companies to remove messages glorifying border crossings from their platforms.

Social media companies, according to Priti Patel, must act promptly to remove internet posts that “glamourize” migrant crossings.

According to the Home Secretary, online video inciting “lethal crossings” are “completely unacceptable.”

She’s written to social media firms pleading with them to do more to delete such videos.

Posts that praise and even support these perilous crossings are unacceptably offensive.

Despite Ms Patel’s repeated promises to make the risky English Channel crossing “unviable,” the number of crossings has increased.

Nearly 600 migrants attempting to cross the Channel were caught in three days this week.

According to the Home Office, Ms Patel’s letter was sent on Saturday in reaction to a viral video posted on TikTok that claimed to show a gang of men crossing the Channel in a boat.

According to the Home Office, people traffickers use similar posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to persuade desperate migrants to cross the border.

Ms Patel stated, “Posts that laud and even glamourize these lethal crossings are utterly reprehensible.” They inspire others to quit a safe European country and risk their lives and the lives of their families, and they are even used by human traffickers to advertise their terrible enterprise.

“What these tweets leave out are the people who have died while attempting this journey, or those who have been forced to spend 13 hours in dangerous boats in freezing waters.

“While social media companies have made progress in working with the National Crime Agency to remove these abhorrent posts, they must act quickly and aggressively to remove materials related to illegal crossings before more men, women, and children perish in the Channel. Now is the time to act, before it’s too late.”

A Facebook official remarked, “People smuggling is unlawful, and any ads, posts, sites, or groups that coordinate this behavior are not approved on Facebook.” We will continue to work closely with law enforcement authorities throughout the world, including the NCA and Europol, to identify, delete, and report this illegal activity.”

Meanwhile, the Home Office is investigating claims of migrants being apprehended while attempting to cross the English Channel.