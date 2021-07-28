Priti Patel has vowed to put an end to refugee crossings over the English Channel, after more than 550 individuals were apprehended in one day.

According to the Home Office, 378 persons were detained by UK authorities in 12 incidents on Sunday, while 178 more were seized by French authorities in five more incidents.

Last Monday, the total number of immigrants who have entered the UK this year reached 8,452, surpassing the total of 8,417 for the entire year of 2020.

Officers are “currently dealing with continuous small boat incidents off the Kent coast,” according to a Border Force spokesman.

“After the initial response and once the matter has been resolved,” he added, “further details will be provided.”

On Tuesday, the Home Secretary announced a deal to more than increase the number of police officers monitoring French beaches in exchange for £54 million from the UK government.

“The British public should be in no doubt of our steadfast intention to stop these perilous crossings from secure EU countries and take down the terrible criminal groups behind them,” Patel said in a statement released Wednesday.

“To address this issue, we are utilizing all areas of government, and our significant initiatives are having an impact.

“French authorities have already stopped over 7,500 migrants from entering the UK this year, nearly trebling the number for the same period in 2020, and we signed a strengthened agreement earlier this week to beef up police patrols on French beaches, improve surveillance technology, and improve intelligence sharing.

“Since the beginning of 2020, we’ve secured over 65 small boat prosecutions, totaling over 53 years in prison.

This is the culmination of years of collaboration between law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

“We also saw the historic Nationality and Borders Bill pass through Parliament this week, which will change the system to make people think twice about trying to enter the nation illegally and put an end to people smugglers’ business model.”