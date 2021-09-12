Priti Patel has been accused of breaking the ministerial code by convening a meeting.

After charges that she facilitated a meeting between a rich Tory contributor and British Airways, Labour has accused the Home Secretary of being “reckless” and a “serial offender” in breaching the ministerial code.

Priti Patel organized a meeting on August 11 at Heathrow Airport’s Hilton Garden Inn, which is part of a franchise controlled by Tory donor Surinder Arora, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Mr Arora, the Arora Group’s founder and chairman, was present at the meeting, along with his son and Arora strategic director Sanjay; Arora chief financial officer Carlton Brown; Dubai Airports’ chief executive Paul Griffiths; and BA corporate relations director Lisa Tremble.

Sean Doyle, the CEO of British Airways, was apparently invited but unable to attend.

However, according to The Sunday Mirror, no representative from the Home Office was there, as is required by law when government business is handled.

“A private secretary or official should be present for all discussions relating to Government business,” the ministerial code stipulates.

“Any significant content should be handed back to the department as soon as possible after a minister meets with an external organization or individual and finds themselves discussing official business without an official present – for example, at a social gathering or while on vacation.”

“Details of all the Home Secretary’s relevant external meetings will be disclosed in the usual way in compliance with the ministerial code,” a spokesman for the Home Secretary said.

According to reports, the Home Secretary treated the meeting as a private one, and the lunch was announced to her private office.

However, the reports may raise questions because Ms Patel was forced to resign as Secretary of State for International Development in 2017 following inappropriate talks with Israeli officials.

“The Home Secretary is a repeat offender who has no regard for the ministerial code,” Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said. It’s past time for the Prime Minister to revoke her get-out-of-jail card.

“Three times over, this covert lobbying meal would be breaking the rules. She must immediately be probed by the Cabinet Secretary because she has major questions to answer.”

Labour’s shadow home secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds, adding, “The Home Secretary is so careless about her duty that it appears she participates.”

“The summary comes to an end.”