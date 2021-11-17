Prisoners, according to the Corrections Chief, have better access to healthcare than he does.

Arizona Corrections Director David Shinn testified Tuesday in a trial about incarcerated people’s medical and mental health care, saying they often receive better care than the general public, including himself.

The trial is taking place after a judge threw out a 2015 settlement, ruling that the state had failed to meet the terms of the agreement. Years of complaints about substandard healthcare in Arizona’s jail system have resulted in a $2.5 million penalties for failing to comply with the settlement.

According to The Associated Press, lawyers for Arizona inmates have asked U.S. District Court Judge Roslyn Silver to take over healthcare operations in the state’s jails and appoint a watchdog to oversee the services.

According to reports, prison healthcare operations are understaffed and poorly overseen, resulting in some convicts being denied care and medication. They are also accused of failing to offer proper mental health and pain management assistance to convicts suffering from cancer or other conditions.

Despite the state’s denials, a court-appointed expert previously ruled that understaffing, insufficient money, and outsourced healthcare services are hurdles to enhancing the quality of care in Arizona’s prisons.

The current jail healthcare contractor in Arizona could face a $500 fine for each month they are found to be in violation of the settlement.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Prisoners, according to Shinn, “frequently have greater access to care than I do as a private citizen.”

The new official would be in charge of medical and mental health services, as well as ensuring that jails have enough health care staff and reducing the usage of isolation cells, which would include banning isolation cells for convicts under the age of 18 or those with major mental diseases.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry has refuted charges that it provided substandard care, delayed or denied care outright, and neglected to provide needed prescriptions. Its lawyers claim the inmates are unable to prove two major components of their case: that the state was purposefully oblivious to the risk of injury to inmates, and that the health-care issues affect the entire state-run prison system, not just one jail.

The case raises concerns about health care for the more than 27,000 inmates who are detained in state-run institutions rather than in federal prisons. This is a condensed version of the information.