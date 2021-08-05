Prison guards are attacked by a masked gang armed with baseball bats.

Two prison officials were ambushed as they concluded their shift by a gang of masked guys with baseball bats.

After being assaulted on the arm outside HMP Forest Bank in Salford, one officer was rushed to hospital.

Another jail officer was forced to leap out of the path as the gang attempted to run him down by smashing a car through a barrier.

Before departing, the gang broke the windows of the visitors center at Agecroft Prison.

The incident occurred two weeks ago, but details are only now becoming available.

One line of inquiry, according to the Manchester Evening News, is that the incident was “revenge” for an inmate being moved out of the prison after reportedly assaulting a female prison staff who was knocked out.

“An incident happened outside HMP Forest Bank on Tuesday 20th July where two prison officials were attacked by masked men,” a spokeswoman for HMP Forest Bank stated.

The attack resulted in the injury of a member of staff, and the incident has been reported to Greater Manchester Police.”

“Police were contacted shortly after 8pm on Tuesday 20 July 2021 to complaints of a disturbance at HMP Forest Bank,” Greater Manchester Police stated in a statement.

“According to investigations, three persons arrived at the prison in a dark-colored sedan, alighted, and assaulted a staff member with a baseball bat.

“Using the automobile, the criminals attempted to run over a second member of staff before driving through the barrier and inflicting substantial damage to the visitors’ entrance.

“A staff member was assaulted with a baseball bat and was brought to the hospital with an arm injury. He has since been released from the military.

“No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 5194 and reference incident number 2744 from July 20th.

Reports can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"The two cops had ended their shift and walked out of the visitors center where they are based," a prison source added. One was hit in the head with a baseball bat, while the other jumped out of the way."