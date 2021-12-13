Prior to the warehouse collapse, an Amazon official claims that ‘all procedures were followed correctly.’

Prior to the tornado-caused collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, an Amazon official confirmed on Monday that “all processes were followed correctly.”

“As tornado warnings occurred, a take-shelter [warning]occurred both on the north and south sides of the building, and everything that we’ve seen, all processes were followed perfectly,” Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Global Delivery Services John Felton stated at a news conference. “What I’d like to underline is the heroic nature of all 46 persons who were in the building.” They unquestionably saved lives.” According to Felton, the Northside of the Amazon site in Edwardsville, Illinois, had a take-shelter spot “where the vast majority of the folks were.” “On the north side of the structure, the take-shelter [room]was practically undamaged,” he stated. “That night, there was a tremendous effort made to keep everyone safe.” According to Felton, there were 46 people inside the Amazon facility on Friday night, with 39 on the Northside and seven on the Southside.

The take-shelter room on the Northside of the building, according to Amazon’s Director of Media Relations Kelly Nantel, is not a “safe room,” but rather “an area of the facility that is safe for individuals to converge.”

“In general, it’s in a part of the building where there are no windows, so it’s a safer place to be.” “This isn’t a safe room,” Nantel stated emphatically.

“We’re profoundly grieved by the news that members of our Amazon family passed away as a result of the storm in Edwardsville, Illinois,” Nantel said in a statement to The Washington Newsday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, and everyone affected by the tornado,” the statement said. We also want to express our gratitude to all of the first responders for their continued efforts on the scene. We’re continuing to provide assistance to our local staff and partners.” A tornado swept through Illinois over the weekend, destroying the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville. At least six people were killed and one was injured as a result of the devastation.

