Prior to the summer holidays, the cost of Covid travel testing has increased by about 50%.

According to new research, the average price of a two-swab kit has jumped from £45 to £63 in the last two weeks, and it could rise even more depending on the supplier.

“The Government needs to do more to enforce higher standards of companies who go on their official list,” said Avi Lasarow, the CEO of testing firm Project Screen by Prenetics, which conducted the study on behalf of the Daily Mail.

“Businesses know that once individuals arrive at their website, they will most likely stay and spend extra for the tests.”

Those who have not received both vaccinations and are returning to the UK from an amber list country must take a test before traveling and book tests for days two and eight of a ten-day quarantine on arrival, according to current travel rules.

Vaccinated travelers, on the other hand, simply need to take one test upon arrival and are not subject to quarantine as of July 19th. They must still pass a test when they return.

Some tourists are nevertheless concerned about specific countries’ policies and prohibitions.

On Friday, France was placed to the ‘amber plus’ list, creating much consternation.

“The tourism industry had not expected the decision taken by the Government on Friday evening amid worry over the development of the Beta coronavirus strain in France,” Gemma Antrobus, of the Association of Independent Tour Operators, told BBC Breakfast.

“This new traffic light level, this fifth traffic light that we now have – amber-plus – was never discussed before, so nobody expected this to happen.

“So the travel industry is in the same state of shock as the customers right now, and we’d just have to pick up the pieces and cope with it, as well as aid our clients through this really dreadful situation.”

Spain, which might be added to the ‘amber plus’ list, reported 162 occurrences of the Beta variant in the week leading up to July 1st, accounting for 8.8% of sequenced cases reported by GISAID, a non-profit organization that tracks variants of concern.