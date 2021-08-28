Prior to the match against Chelsea, police have sent a message to Liverpool fans over an inappropriate chant.

Liverpool fans have been advised not to sing derogatory chants ahead of their Premier League match against Chelsea on Saturday evening, according to Merseyside Police.

The Reds quickly chastised a group of traveling fans who were recorded uttering homophobic chants during their opening day triumph over Norwich.

Billy Gilmour, who is on loan at Carrow Road, and his parent club Chelsea were singled out for abuse, bringing the problem of homophobia in football to the forefront.

Matchday police officers tweeted ahead of the west Londoners’ visit to Anfield: “The use of the phrase Chelsea Rent Boy is entirely wrong.” It’s a homophobic term that’s incredibly offensive.

“We don’t want to dehumanize football or talk on the terraces, but this has to end.

“You may be arrested and charged with a crime.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also advised fans to stop chanting the song earlier this month.

“At the Norwich game, I only heard after for two reasons – the noise, thank God there was noise again, as well as the language, I don’t get all the songs – but there was obviously this specific incident,” he said, after inviting Paul Amann, the founder of Liverpool LGBT+ supporters group Kop Outs, to the training centre in Kirkby to discuss the impact of homophobic chants.

“I never understand why you would sing a song in a football stadium that is against something? That’s something I’ve never gotten, and it’s something I’ve never liked.

“Actually, I think it’s simple – it’s simple to decide to stop singing that song. Obviously, I’ve heard it since then. It isn’t the most beautiful music in the world, thus it isn’t required.

“It definitely makes members of our own fan club feel uneasy. That means: done, let’s go for another one for our supporters group and me. I truly believe that it is and should be a simple decision.

“I can imagine that now people are thinking things like, ‘Come on, it’s just winding them up,’ and things like that.

“But that’s the problem: we don’t comprehend most of the time. As a result, we can now declare that this song is no longer ours.

"I'm not sure if people pay attention to me, but it would be good if they did."