Prior to the fall of the Miami skyscraper, a report revealed significant damage.

According to a 2018 engineering study on the structure, the seaside block of flats that fell in Miami had “severe structural damage” to a concrete structural slab underneath its pool deck that needed to be significantly repaired.

The report was one of a series of documents provided by the city of Surfside on Saturday as rescuers dug through the rubble of the building in an attempt to locate any of the 159 people still missing after it collapsed.

At least four persons were killed in the incident.

While the engineering assessment by Morabito Consultants did not warn of impending risk from the damage, and it is unknown if any of the damage found was to blame for the collapse, it did stress the need for major and costly repairs to address the building’s systemic faults.

The waterproofing beneath the pool deck had failed and had been wrongly put flat rather than sloped, preventing water from draining away, according to the report.

“The poor waterproofing has resulted in significant structural damage to the concrete structural slab beneath these locations.

Failure to repair the waterproofing in the near future will exponentially increase the extent of the concrete deterioration, according to the research.

The firm proposed replacing the broken slabs, which would be a substantial repair.

In the parking garage, the survey discovered “abundant cracking and spalling” of concrete columns, beams, and walls.

Many of the building’s previous attempts to repair the columns and other damage had been hampered by poor workmanship and had failed.

New fractures were emanating from the originally fixed flaws beneath the pool deck “where the slab had been epoxy-injected,” according to the study.

Scores of rescuers combed through the mass of debris that had been the 12-story Champlain Towers South using giant machinery, little buckets, drones, microphones, and their own hands at the site where the skyscraper previously stood.

A crane was spotted lifting rubble from a more than 30-foot mound at the site on Saturday.

Meanwhile, firefighters were on the scene. (This is a brief piece.)