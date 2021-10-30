Prior to the Cop26 conference, photographer Rankin focuses on food waste.

With a new series of photographs showcasing leftover produce fashioned into the shape of bottles, photographer Rankin is focusing on the impact food waste has on the environment.

Pancakes, cucumbers, strawberries, and loaves of bread were among the products used by him and his team for the photographs, which were taken to emphasize the negative impact of food waste on climate change.

Sending one kilogram of leftover food to the landfill emits the same amount of CO2 as sending 25,000 500ml plastic bottles to the dump.

However, with 86 percent of Scots unaware of the environmental impact of improperly disposing of leftover food, Rankin – who has photographed the Queen, supermodels Kate Moss and Heidi Klum, and celebrities such as Madonna – has released a new series of images in an attempt to raise awareness of the issue.

Food waste has been shaped into bottles in the photos, which were unveiled ahead of the worldwide Cop26 climate meeting in Glasgow.

“Like many others, I had no notion that food waste contributes more to climate impact than plastic,” Rankin said. It is essentially feeding an epidemic that is destroying our planet.

“It’s past time we looked at food waste the same way we look at single-use plastics, if not more so.”

“Shooting the plastic bottles out of food waste is my way of bringing this misperception to light, especially when the remedy is so simple – just decrease the quantity of food you throw away,” he continued.

“The sea change in attitudes to plastic over the last few years has been one of the most dramatic revolutions in public consciousness surrounding the environment we’ve ever seen,” said Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland. The same change is required in the case of food waste.

“Our research shows that the majority of Scots believe they are doing everything they can to combat climate change, yet the majority are unaware of the tremendous impact of food waste,” says the report.

"We know people want to help the environment, so here's our message: the simplest approach to combat climate change is to reduce the quantity of food you waste."