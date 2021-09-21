Prior to the 2022 Olympics, China’s strict COVID policies are putting the tourism industry in jeopardy.

According to the Associated Press, China’s tough “zero tolerance” COVID-19 laws are decimating the country’s tourism business ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The technique of isolating each case and preventing transmission has kept the mortality and infection rates low, but travel restrictions have made potential visitors wary of visiting locations from which they may be unable to depart.

“This was our busiest season two years ago,” Wang Hui, manager of the Beizhong International Travel Agency, said. “As a result of the outbreaks, customers are now putting off their plans. This year is going to be even worse than previous year.”

To assist contain the spread of the virus and its mutations, the country has been largely closed to foreigners.

Foreign competitors are expected to compete in the Winter Olympics, which begin on February 4 in Beijing and Zhangjiakou, but the government has yet to announce if restrictions prohibiting most foreigners from entering China would be loosened to enable spectators in.

Anti-coronavirus measures for the Winter Games have yet to be finalized by the government. The Paralympic Winter Games, which will take place from March 4 to 13, will feature 2,900 participants, plus an additional 800.

Out of 95,577 instances registered since early 2020, China has reported 4,636 deaths, with none since February. Its total is lower than the number of new infections reported in the United States, India, and other countries in a single day.

Since July, outbreaks in Nanjing, west of Shanghai, Putian and Xiamen in the southeast, and Yunnan province in the southwest have been blamed on visitors introducing the more virulent Delta strain into the country. However, the number of cases is in the dozens, not the tens of thousands seen in other countries.

In a paper, Macquarie economists Larry Hu and Xinyu Ji stated, “The zero-tolerance policy has been extraordinarily effective in bringing COVID under control, but the short-term cost is also extremely high.”

“People are definitely concerned that if Covid cases surface, they will get confined in tourist destinations,” ING economist Iris Pang wrote in a research.

Following an outbreak that began with a, authorities in Putian, a metropolis of 2.9 million people in Fujian province, blocked most access on September 12 after an outbreak that began with a, according to an official newspaper, Global Times.