Prior to broader change, Labour calls for a reduction in business rates for SMEs.

Small and medium-sized businesses should be provided business rate concessions before broader tax reform, according to Labour.

On Tuesday, the opposition is set to force a vote in the House of Commons to encourage the government to do more to assist struggling firms.

According to the party’s examination of Office for National Statistics statistics, the present system could put up to 332,000 enterprises at danger.

The Government should support businesses by “freezing the business rates multiplier and extending the threshold for small business rates relief from £15,000 rateable value to £25,000 in 2022/23,” according to a Labour motion tabled in the Commons as part of the time allocated to it for Opposition Day Debates.

“Our high street businesses contribute so much to improve our lives and our communities, despite enduring significant difficulty in the last year,” Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said.

“Right now, they’re struggling, with a cliff-edge in rate relief coming up in March, as well as increasing shortages and supply chain concerns, which are putting pressure on them and driving up expenses.”

“Business rates will be abolished under the next Labour government.” We’ll implement the most significant revamp of company taxation in a generation, so our companies can stay ahead of the pack rather than being left behind.

“Today, we’re calling MPs to support this critical reform by supporting the reduction of business rates for our amazing British enterprises.”