Princess Royal commemorates the Wrens’ 100th anniversary.

The Princess Royal presided over celebrations celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Association of the Women’s Royal Naval Service, or Wrens, hailing its “great achievements.”

On Tuesday, Anne dedicated a commemorative stone at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, honouring those women who had served – and died in service – throughout the organization’s history.

She talked with groups of Wrens veterans after the event in the WRNS Garden at the site, who regaled her with anecdotes from their time in uniform.

The Wrens were founded in 1917 for the First World War, and served in roles such as cooks, dispatch riders, and sailmakers before disbanding in 1919.

When hostilities broke out in the Second World War in 1939, the organization was re-formed, reaching a peak of 74,000 officers and ratings.

The Wrens remained in service after WWII until 1993, when they were absorbed into the Royal Navy.

Following WWI, Dame Katherine Furse founded the Association of Wrens in 1920 to maintain the unit’s unique relationships of camaraderie formed between women in the Senior Service.

The Wrens’ friendship was commemorated in the arboretum during the centennial celebrations, which were postponed for a year due to the global pandemic.

Time isn’t really an issue here; it’s about recognizing genuine service.

The Princess Royal, patron of the association, spoke to about 50 former Wrens. She was also Chief Commandant of the WRNS from 1973 to 1993, and most recently Chief Commandant for Women in the Royal Navy.

She made light of the commemoration’s forced postponement, joking that it was “now 101 years old — and healthy.”

“Of course, this society was created to encourage comradeship among all who had served in the WRNS during WWI, building that framework of mutual support for those returning to civilian life – which continues today,” Anne explained.

“While the focus has shifted to include support and encouragement for serving members, the practical issues of enabling and motivating. (This is a brief piece.)