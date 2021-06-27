Princess Royal attends Armed Forces Day ceremonies.

As the country celebrates military troops for their duty during the Covid-19 outbreak, the Princess Royal has helped lead the celebrations for Armed Forces Day.

On Saturday, Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, joined troops and women at Staffordshire’s National Memorial Arboretum.

A special VIP lunch was held for 100 service members and their families to recognize them for their efforts over the past year.

Many of the attendees have played important roles in the UK’s pandemic response, from driving ambulances to assisting with vaccine distribution.

The princess, clad in uniform, was photographed smiling and laughing during the occasion, which included a Red Arrows flyover.

Armed Forces Day, an annual celebration of serving troops, their families, veterans, and cadets, is being commemorated in both physical and virtual ways across the country this year.

Their efforts were also recognized on social media, with a statement from the royal family’s official Twitter account thanking “every regular, reserve, cadet, and veteran” who has served in the armed services.

“Since the start of the epidemic, our Armed Forces have been there to help the nation through the tough times, from setting up Covid-19 testing stations to helping the NHS by assisting ambulance workers,” read a tweet from the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s official account.

“I appreciate all of your efforts.”

Armed Forces Day, now in its 30th year, was commemorated in London with electronic billboards at Piccadilly Circus that included photographs of armed forces personnel as well as messages thanking them for their service.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted military members in the Downing Street rose garden earlier this week, and he also paid a visit to New Normandy Barracks in Aldershot to see the 4th Battalion The Rifles.

“I’m extremely proud that the United Kingdom is defended by without a doubt the best armed forces in the world,” Mr Johnson added.

“The best trained, best led, and most dedicated group of people you will ever encounter are our amazing men and women in uniform.

