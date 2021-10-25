Princess Mako of Japan’s Royal Exit and Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit

Princess Mako of Japan will renounce her royal title tomorrow in order to marry a commoner, in a scenario that bears resemblance to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The king and his betrothed, Kei Komuro, will marry despite being ridiculed in the Japanese media to the extent where Mako was diagnosed with PTSD by the royal household.

According to The Guardian, Japanese restrictions regarding partnerships with commoners are stricter than those in the United Kingdom, and the public is more submissive to the Imperial Family.

However, there are some startling parallels between their shattered fairy tale and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s circumstances.

A New Beginning in America

Mako, Emperor Naruhito’s niece, met her fiance at Tokyo’s International Christian University and fell in love with him.

However, Japanese laws are stricter than those in the United Kingdom, and it is illegal for a royal to marry a commoner.

When she marries on Tuesday, October 26, she will no longer be a member of the royal family and will begin a new life in New York.

While Harry and Meghan were not forced to leave their royal duties like Princess Mako, they claimed they didn’t have a choice since they were emotionally strained by negative media attention.

They, too, chose America when they found their freedom, but they live in Montecito, Santa Barbara, on the west coast.

Princess Mako’s Royal Destiny is Unique

The fact that the princess was never meant for the crown may have influenced her course.

Only men are allowed to rule in Japan, therefore she was never groomed for the pinnacle position that royalty has to offer.

Although Prince Harry was legally next in line, as the second born son, he would only be needed in the event of a tragedy.

In Britain, he was referred to as the “spare” to the firstborn heir.

A Negative Public Opinion and Media

According to The Guardian, Mako and Komuro received a warm welcome at first, but the tabloids and even some broadsheets turned hostile amid revelations about money handed to his mother by her former fiance.

The publication detailed how the $4 million ($35,200) was utilized to pay for some of the expenses. This is a condensed version of the information.