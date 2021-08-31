Princess Diana’s Legacy Continues To Haunt The Monarchy

On the 24th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, her feelings upon learning of Prince Charles’ affair are likely to reach new audiences.

In the 1990s, the Princess of Wales revealed to her speech coach that she had bulimia and attempted suicide when married to Prince Charles.

Some of her experiences were made public through a bombshell biography published in 1992 that revealed the infidelity for the first time, as well as a tell-all interview she gave in 1995.

Princess Diana’s horrific experiences are due to be brought to the fore once more on both the big and small screens in the coming months and years, as the royal family observes the 24th anniversary of her death today (August 31).

The film Spencer will focus on the marriage’s dissolution during a vacation to Sandringham, where she will be seen thinking she no longer wants to be a royal.

The film will premiere on September 3 at the Venice Film Festival, and Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother has already sparked a frenzy of excitement.

“The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since become cold,” according to publicity material. Despite rumors of extramarital romances and a divorce, the Christmas celebrations at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate are set to be peaceful.

“There’s shooting and hunting, as well as eating and drinking. Diana is well-versed in the game. This year, however, things will be very different.”

Season 5 of The Crown will air the show’s second chapter of the Princess Diana era next year.

Season 4 depicted her battle with bulimia against the backdrop of Prince Charles’ secret connection with Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, who is now his wife.

The following season will follow the couple through the 1990s, a period known as the “War of the Waleses” in the British press at the time.

It will most likely cover the publication of Diana: Her True Story, the biography that revealed Charles’ affair to the world for the first time.

It might also depict both Prince Charles and Diana’s separate sit-down interviews in 1994 and 1995, in which they separately discussed his adultery on camera.

It’s unclear whether the Netflix show would depict her untimely death in a positive light. This is a condensed version of the information.