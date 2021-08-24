Princess Diana’s Dream of Moving to America With Harry and William

Princess Diana pondered emigrating to the United States to avoid the paparazzi decades before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did.

After four years of separation, Diana and Prince Charles divorced in 1996, giving her the freedom to choose her future.

She discussed a possible move to the United States with numerous friends and relatives before her death in a Paris vehicle accident a year later.

She even believed that a new life outside of the United Kingdom would protect her from the paparazzi.

In 2006, her ex-husband Paul Burrell told Good Morning America that she was looking at “a magnificent mansion… I was able to see all of the plans for it. It was supposed to take place in Malibu.”

“This is our new life, just won’t it be amazing, think of the lifestyle, the boysâ€”nobody is judgmental here in America, you don’t have the class structure, you don’t have the establishment,” he continued.

Burrell is a divisive figure in Britain, having revealed Diana’s intimate letters in a biography of her life, prompting Prince William and Prince Harry to express their displeasure with the betrayal.

However, Diana’s objectives were not only discussed with the former palace staffer.

“As for any other future plans, Diana had talked about living in America or France, but these were only options,” the princess’ sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, told the police investigation into her death. Our brother, Charles [Spencer], had eluded the paparazzi by fleeing abroad, and this appealed to her.”

“She talked about future goals but was confused about her future,” Lucia Flecha de Lima, a close friend, told authorities. She expressed an interest in moving to America on occasion.”

Harry and Meghan have also stated that they moved to America to avoid the media, despite the fact that they have received paparazzi attention.

A photo agency sold images of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor playing in the exclusive gardens of Tyler Perry’s Los Angeles estate during their first few months in California.

According to this website, the photographs were published in the German mass-market tabloid magazine Bunte.

Prince Harry told the Armchair Expert podcast in May that Meghan was photographed picking up son Archie from kindergarten after his first day.

“They shot images of me on page six of the New York Post,” he claimed. This is a condensed version of the information.