Princess Diana with her three children is depicted on the Diana statue.

Diana Princess of Wales’ bronze statue features the princess accompanied by three children to signify her work’s “universality and generational effect.”

Her short trimmed hair, manner of dress, and image are all from the last few years of her life, after her divorce from the Prince of Wales.

Diana had “gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian issues,” according to Kensington Palace, and the statue “aims to convey her character and compassion.”

Diana is depicted in a sleek open-necked blouse, a wide belt, and a pencil skirt in the statue.

Two of the youngsters, a boy and a girl, had her hands gently placed on their shoulders, with the girl grasping the princess’s hand.

The monument was sculpted by renowned artist Ian Rank-Broadley and cast by Castle Fine Arts Foundry in the classic “lost-wax” process, with a bluish green patina over black.

The cast is hollow, with a stainless-steel armature supporting it.

A pedestal beneath the monument is etched with the princess’ name and the unveiling date.

A paving stone in front of the statue is etched with an excerpt from the poem The Measure of A Man.

“These are the units to quantify the worth,” it says.

“Of this woman as a woman, regardless of the circumstances of her birth.

“What was her station, exactly?”

“Did she, however, have a heart?

“How did she do her God-ordained role?”

The statue, which was supposed to be presented before the end of 2017, is located in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden, which was one of Diana’s favorite spots.