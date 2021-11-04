Princess Diana was ‘escorted’ by Jeffrey Epstein, according to a journalist.

According to a new book, Jeffrey Epstein informed journalist Michael Wolff that he “escorted” Princess Diana “on occasion.”

Through his previous sweetheart Ghislaine Maxwell, the New York businessman became acquainted with Prince Andrew.

In his latest book Too Famous, Wolff claims that Epstein allegedly informed him he knew the princess.

However, no visual evidence of the duo meeting has ever been made public.

Epstein’s story to Wolff is intriguing because Prince Andrew claims he only met the billionaire through Maxwell in 1999.

Princess Diana died in a vehicle accident in Paris in 1997, thus if the tale is genuine, Epstein had contact with royalty before the Duke of York claims they met.

In a court deposition, Maxwell also contradicted the royal’s account, claiming that she did not introduce the two men, adding to the mystery surrounding how they met.

Andrew’s private secretary, Alastair Watson, wrote to The Times in March 2011 in an official capacity, claiming that their first meeting took place in the early 1990s.

“That date has been validated by a person who knows both Ms. Maxwell and the duke,” the newspaper said in 2019.

According to Maria Farmer, an alleged Epstein victim, Maxwell also mentioned interaction with Princess Diana.

The artist was the first woman to file a complaint against Epstein with the New York Police Department in 1996, according to one of the interviewees on Netflix’s Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.

“Ghislaine’s like, ‘Look, there we made her (Diana) weep, isn’t it funny?'” she told The Sun in April 2020. ‘We despised Diana.’ That’s exactly what she stated. ‘Oh my god, that’s dreadful,’ I thought. They were cruel to her, bordering on abusive, but they thought it was hilarious. “I’m ill to my stomach.” Maxwell is set to go on trial later this month on charges of trafficking minor girls to be abused by Epstein, which she denies.

Virginia Giuffre is suing Andrew in civil court, alleging that he assaulted her as a 17-year-old Epstein victim in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands.

In response to the case, the duke’s lawyers assailed Giuffre’s veracity, claiming she was motivated by profit and had recruited underage girls for Epstein.

Her legal team, led by attorney Sigrid, retaliated.