Princess Diana Quotes: 10 Sayings On The 24th Anniversary Of Her Death

Princess Diana died in a vehicle accident in Paris on this day 24 years ago.

Dodi Fayed, her boyfriend, was accompanying her in a car.

“The People’s Princess” was the first wife of Charles, Prince of Wales, and mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

Diana was dedicated to humanitarian work and was admired around the world for it. Frances Shand Kydd and Edward John Spencer, both British nobles, were her parents. Princess Diana longed to be a ballerina since she was a child, but she was too tall. She became renowned in the royal family and around the world as a bold and free-spirited woman after her marriage to Prince Charles.

On the 24th anniversary of her death, here are ten inspirational words by the late princess, compiled from Goalcast:

“Value must be given to everyone. Everyone has the ability to give back in some way.”

“Perform a random act of kindness without expecting anything in return, safe in the assurance that someone will do the same for you one day.”

“Each of us must demonstrate how much we care for one another while also caring for ourselves.”

“They say it’s better to be poor and happy than rich and unhappy, but how about moderately wealthy and just moody?”

“Hugs can help a lot of people, especially children.”

“Today’s world’s greatest problem is intolerance. Everyone is so unforgiving towards one another.”

“I don’t want to be bought; I don’t want to be given extravagant presents. I’m in possession of whatever I desire. “All I want is for someone to look out for me and make me feel safe and secure.”

“I make contact with people. That is something I believe everyone requires. Making touch with a friend entails placing a hand on his or her face.”

“Assisting others in need is a positive and necessary aspect of my life, almost a destiny.”

“I want to be wherever I observe suffering and do what I can to help.”