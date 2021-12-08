Princess Amalia, Heir to the Dutch Throne, Turns 18 and Refuses to Accept a $1.8 Million Annual Allowance.

Princess Amalia of the Netherlands met with the Raad van State, the highest government advisory body, on Wednesday to confirm that now that she is 18 years old, she is eligible to inherit the throne if and when it is required.

According to Dutch News, Amalia was sworn in as a member of the advisory council the day after her 18th birthday at the Kneuterdijk palace in The Hague. Members of the royal family can attend meetings even if they do not have a vote. The ceremonial chairmanship is held by the king.

Amalia is the eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands. The age of eighteen symbolizes her eligibility to succeed the king as monarch, though Amalia expressed her hope that this will be a long time in the future.

Amalia can now get her annual stipend of 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) as of her birthday. She did, however, write to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in June to express her dissatisfaction with the deal.

“I find it uncomfortable as long as I can contribute little in return,” she added, “and other students have it so much worse, especially in these uncertain corona times.”

The princess is currently taking a gap year between high school graduation and the commencement of university. She remarked in a brief statement before the Raad van State that she wanted to take her time settling into royal duties, noting that she needed to learn more about them.

“I realize how little I know about government chores, law evaluation, administration functioning, and the job of the judge,” she admitted.

“I have a rightful position in the Council of State since yesterday, as our constitution solemnly states.” And that has everything to do with my upcoming workspace. “I hope in the far future,” Amalia stated in a short address. “However, there is always the possibility that it will be tomorrow.” Amalia reiterated to reporters following Wednesday’s event that she will take her time growing into the role of queen of the country of more than 17.5 million people and the rest of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

"There is no such thing as a school for becoming a queen as there is for being a lawyer."