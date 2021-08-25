Prince William was enraged by Meghan Markle’s reaction to Oprah Winfrey’s interview, which she found “liberating.”

According to a biography, Meghan Markle felt “comfortable to finally divulge” stunning claims she had previously “been too terrified to address” during her Oprah Winfrey appearance.

According to a new epilogue to the book Finding Freedom, the Duchess of Sussex felt liberated by telling a global audience of millions about her experiences in the royal family.

However, co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand noted that the extraordinary charges made Prince William “furious” that private family affairs had been made public.

Meghan admitted to Oprah that she had suicidal thoughts as a result of the negative media, but the palace rebuffed her requests to go to a psychiatric facility because it would reflect badly on the monarchy.

She also claimed that an unknown royal expressed concern about her pregnant child’s racial color, despite the couple ruling out Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

“All the things she had kept to herself or been too terrified to express [as a working member of the royal family]she felt comfortable to finally share,” according to a new epilogue to Finding Freedom, as quoted in The Independent. It felt quite liberating.”

The interview, however, did not go down well at Kensington Palace, according to the book, where Prince William was “known to be ‘furious’ that private family concerns were being exposed in the public realm.”

On March 7, CBS aired the exposé, and Prince William told a journalist a few days later, “We are very much not a racist family.”

The re-released edition of Finding Freedom, on the other hand, claims that the Duke of Cambridge is no longer likely to debate the matter.

The decision to decline Prince Harry’s requests to lay a Remembrance Sunday war wreath in November, according to the Independent, left him “saddened and unhappy.”

Every year, the royal family gathers at The Cenotaph in London for the UK’s equivalent of Memorial Day, however due to COVID-19, the duke was unable to attend.

