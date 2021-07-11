Prince William sends a greeting to the England team through Twitter.

Within minutes of England’s penalty shootout loss to Italy, Prince William sent a message to the beleaguered team.

Gareth Southgate’s side took an early lead thanks to Luke Shaw, but the Italians equalized to force the Euro 2020 Final to penalties at Wembley, where the visitors prevailed to deprive England their first major trophy in 55 years.

In a Twitter from the KensingtonRoyal account, the Duke of Cambridge also congratulated Italy on their victory.

“Heartbreaking,” he wrote. Congratulations on a fantastic victory, @azzurri.

“@England, you’ve all come so far, but it wasn’t our day this time. You can all be proud of yourselves and hold your heads high because I know there’s more to come. W.”

A victory would have marked the men’s football team’s first major tournament victory since the 1966 World Cup triumph, which was also held at Wembley.