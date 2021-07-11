Prince William is ecstatic. England vs. France

The Duke of Cambridge couldn’t contain his delight as he anticipated the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy this evening.

At Wembley, the Three Lions take on Roberto Mancini’s Italians in a bid to win a major tournament for the first time since 1966.

The 60,000-strong attendance will include William, who is the president of the Football Association.

He exclaimed, “I can’t believe this is happening.”

“It’s all really exciting, and I wish you the best of luck.

“You bring the best out of England, and we’re all rooting for you. You have the support of the entire country. As a result, carry it home.”

The Duke went on to commend the players’ performances so far in the competition.

“What a team performance,” he continued.

“Every player of the squad has contributed, and the entire backroom staff has been indispensable.

“I just want to wish Gareth (Southgate), Harry (Kane), and every member of the England team on and off the field the very best of luck for tonight.”