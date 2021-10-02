Prince William has issued an environmental “crisis” warning.

In a new BBC documentary series, the Duke of Cambridge has delivered a strong warning about the planet’s environmental “crisis” and the damage to its delicate eco-systems.

In the five-part series examining the environmental challenges behind his Earthshot Prize, William emphasizes how humans has created a civilization that is “at odds with the earth we live on” and calls for action “for the sake of future generations.”

Sir David Attenborough, an Earthshot Prize judge who narrates some of the programs and thinks humanity risks causing a “destruction event” equivalent to the extinction of the dinosaurs, echoes his sentiments.

In the documentary, the duke appears in dramatic UK landscapes, from mountains to the North Sea and an ancient ruined Orkney village, as he illustrates his arguments. He launched his ambitious prize to find solutions to the planet’s environmental problems and overcome the pessimism felt by many about its future.

Protect and restore nature; Clean our air, Revive our oceans; Build a waste-free society; and Fix our climate are the five major challenges addressed by the future king.

In the first episode of The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet, which aired on Sunday, William discusses the prizes’ inspiration: US President John F Kennedy’s “Moonshot” moon landings, which resulted in scientific advancements.

“In reaching for the moon, we found the earth,” William stated as he stood near a body of water in the Norfolk countryside on a starry night. We realized for the first time that the world we live in is limited and valuable.

“In the end, it awoke us to a disconcerting truth that we are still grappling with: the contemporary civilization we have created is at conflict with the planet we live on.

“It has come to this: our world is in trouble, and its delicately balanced processes are growing increasingly unstable with each passing year. So let us act today for the benefit of future generations.

“Let us use the Moonshot as inspiration and set a worldwide challenge for this decade, a shared aim to rally around, to reconcile our broken relationship with our planet and build a better.”

