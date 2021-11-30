Prince William did not authorize Meghan Markle’s bullying leak, according to the Royal Reporter.

According to the journalist who broke the news, Prince William did not authorize the bullying charges against Meghan Markle, which were leaked days before her Oprah Winfrey appearance.

In an email written by her former communications secretary in October 2018, the Duchess of Sussex was accused of driving two PAs out of Kensington Palace.

The note was revealed to The Times in the United Kingdom ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s CBS interview in March 2021.

It was “a deliberate smear effort based on inaccurate and hurtful information,” according to the couple’s official spokeswoman at the time.

On the new BBC documentary The Princes and the Press, royal correspondent Valentine Low was asked if Prince William was behind the leak.

“Do you believe your tale about Meghan being a bully was licensed by Prince William?” asked presenter Amol Rajan. Do you believe the folks who spoke to you had his approval?” “Absolutely not,” Low said. “It was remarkable stuff to be told,” he continued. These individuals were extremely delighted I was writing this tale two and a half years later while I was writing it, and some of them were in tears. They were still traumatized psychologically.

“Something went horribly wrong back then.”

Jason Knauf, the communications secretary at Kensington Palace (Prince William’s household), wrote the email to William’s then-private secretary, Simon Case.

“I am really concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year,” the note from October 2018 said.

“The way X [name removed]was treated was completely inappropriate.”

“The Duchess appears set on always having someone in her sights,” he continued. She is bullying Y [name withheld]and attempting to erode her self-assurance.

“We’ve received numerous reports from folks who have witnessed Y [name removed]engaging in improper behavior.”

Meghan’s lawyer appeared on the program as well, claiming that the account contained “huge, massive falsehoods,” but that the duchess did not want to “negate anyone’s personal experiences.”

“The general complaint was that the Duchess of Sussex was bullying,” she explained. Certainly not. The first step, in my opinion, is to define bullying clearly.

