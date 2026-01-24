Prince of Wales Takes on Patron Role for Antarctic Expedition

The Prince of Wales has extended his support to a groundbreaking expedition in Antarctica, becoming the official patron of The Onwards Expedition, led by explorer Max Worsley. The journey marks a poignant tribute to Max’s late father, Lieutenant Colonel Henry Worsley MBE, who tragically passed away in 2016 during a failed attempt at the same endeavor.

Max, alongside Norwegian adventurer Martin Nesse, will embark on an unsupported ski journey across Antarctica, from its edge to the South Pole. Battling extreme conditions with temperatures plummeting to minus 40°C and facing hurricane-force winds, the expedition aims to honor the memory of Henry Worsley, who was just short of completing the 870-mile crossing in 2015 before being airlifted due to health complications. Unfortunately, he passed away in a Chilean hospital shortly after. William had been a patron for Henry’s final two expeditions and has now taken on the same role for this continuation of the family legacy.

A Personal Tribute and Planetary Significance

Prince William shared his emotional connection to the project, praising Max for following in his father’s footsteps. “I was immensely proud to have supported his father Henry and it is deeply moving to see Max skiing the same route ten years on,” the Prince remarked. He continued, “This expedition is not only a powerful tribute to Henry’s legacy, but also a reminder of Antarctica’s vital importance to the health of our planet.” William also expressed admiration for the mission’s educational goals, which aim to inspire young people to engage with nature and take part in preserving the planet’s ecosystems.

Max, who is set to begin his trek in November, echoed this sentiment, saying, “It is a great honour to have the Prince of Wales as patron for my Antarctic project, The Onwards Expedition, after the support he so kindly gave my father for his final expedition.” He emphasized the expedition’s forward-thinking vision, explaining that while the journey is inspired by past explorers, its focus is on the future and the environmental significance of Antarctica. Both Max and Martin hope to raise global awareness about the continent’s crucial role in sustaining life on Earth, and the challenges of protecting it from the effects of climate change.

The Onwards Expedition is also aligned with two key organizations: The Earthshot Prize and the British Exploring Society. Both organizations are integral to promoting the expedition’s mission of environmental stewardship and providing opportunities for young people to connect with nature in meaningful ways.