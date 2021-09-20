Prince Harry reveals Prince Philip’s direct response, which aided him in talking about war.

Prince Harry has praised Prince Philip’s forthright demeanor, detailing how his grandfather allowed him to speak openly about his service in Afghanistan.

As he and other royals revealed their experiences in the BBC documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, the Duke of Sussex said, “what you see is what you get with my grandfather.”

Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s 73-year-old husband, died on April 9, just two months shy of his 100th birthday.

During World War II, the Duke of Edinburgh served in the Royal Navy and saved the lives of his ship’s crew when they were attacked by a German bomber.

“He was extremely matter-of-fact when he went off to Afghanistan and basically said, ‘Make sure you come back alive,’” Harry added. When I returned, there wasn’t much discussion; it was more of a case of, ‘Well, you made it.’ ‘How did it go?’ That was his personality.

“He was very much a listener, and he established the tone for you to be able to communicate as much as you needed to disclose without his probing.”

Harry served in Afghanistan for two years. During his second tour, he was in charge of the Apache helicopter’s guns.

During an interview after his service, he admitted to firing on the enemy, adding, “Take a life to save a life.” I think that’s what we circle around.”

He also recently discussed his feelings of helplessness while serving on the front lines on the Armchair Expert podcast.

“Helplessness is my Achilles’ heel,” he explained.

“I felt absolutely powerless three times: once when I was a youngster in the back of a car with my mother being chased by paparazzi, twice in Afghanistan in an Apache helicopter, and finally with my wife.”

Philip was the youngest first lieutenant in WWII, and he devised a strategy to float two rafts with fake smoke to save his crew from a German bomber during a nocturnal raid.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence website, the duke was also present at Tokyo Bay when Japan formally surrendered in September 1945.

