Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Values in Action’ in Afghanistan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have pledged their support to an Afghan women’s group whose staff is being evacuated in a “harrowing” race against time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex utilized their Archewell Foundation to help Women for Afghan Women in New York and Kabul.

The organization has been working “round the clock” to promote women’s rights in the country, but is now scrambling to leave for fear of Taliban retaliation.

They are among the organizations listed on Harry and Meghan’s website as venues to help those who want to help the Afghan people in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s troop pullout.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the Archewell Foundation in support of our efforts to evacuate/relocate hundreds of Afghan women, children, and families, including our staff,” Women for Afghan Women wrote on Instagram.

“Like many of you, we are keenly observing the catastrophes happening around the world right now, and we are heartbroken,” reads a statement on the Archewell Foundation website.

“Archewell is dedicated to putting our beliefs into action, and we hope to do our part to meet the moment by assisting the military community and those who have served in Afghanistan, as well as the Afghan people who are experiencing violence and terror.”

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.