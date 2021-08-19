Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Speechless’ Afghanistan Statement is mocked by a news host.

A British television presenter busted out laughing when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said the fall of Afghanistan left them “speechless.”

The Duke of Sussex served in Afghanistan on the front lines, shooting on the Taliban from the cockpit of an Apache chopper.

As American troops withdrew, he, like many other veterans, was left to watch as the Taliban surged back through the country.

“The world is especially fragile right now,” Harry and Meghan stated in a statement on their website. We are dumbfounded because we are all experiencing multiple layers of pain as a result of the situation in Afghanistan.”

However, Simon McCoy, a former BBC News presenter who is now at a new channel called GB News and whose mission is to cover difficult themes, found the intervention amusing.

“Now, Harry and Meghan have broken their silence to declare they are dumbfounded about the situation in Afghanistan,” said co-host Kirsty Gallacher.

McCoy then laughed and said, “Sorry, only they would break their silence to tell us they are speechless.”

The two were back on TV on Thursday, acknowledging that their exchange on Wednesday sparked a backlash that dubbed McCoy “bitter and twisted.”

After a fresh epilogue to the biography Finding Freedom was serialized in People, they found themselves reporting on Meghan and Harry once more.

It featured a comment from a Meghan pal implying that the royals had not taken ownership of the claims made by the couple in their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

“Do we need to talk about this?” McCoy asked. I always get myself into trouble.”

“What was I yesterday, ‘bitter and twisted?’” he continued. I’m not sure who I’ll be today.”

“As we all observe the developing humanitarian tragedy in Haiti, and the possibility of it intensifying after last weekend’s earthquake, we are heartbroken,” the rest of Harry and Meghan’s statement said.

“And we are all worried as we watch the global health problem continue, compounded by new varieties and incessant misinformation.

"In the event that any.