Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s poll drop surpasses Charles’ following Diana’s divorce.

Since their royal leave, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have fallen farther in public polls in the United Kingdom than Prince Charles did when he divorced Princess Diana.

According to Ipsos Mori data, Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles and the painful divorce of his marriage to Princess Diana resulted in a 40-point drop in polling regarding whether he would make a suitable king.

In 1991, 82 percent of Britons supported Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son and heir, but by 1996, that number had dropped to 41%.

The results are similar to, but less severe than, the recent drop in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity in the United Kingdom.

The Duke of Sussex’s approval rating in the United Kingdom has decreased 50 points since his engagement to Meghan Markle was announced in November 2017.

After Harry and Meghan left their royal duties in January 2020, the downturn appeared to begin. It continued through their Oprah Winfrey appearance, with the Duke’s approval rating dropping to an all-time low of 31% in the second quarter of this year.

Meghan’s drop in British popularity has been less dramatic because she began with a lower ranking, but it has brought her to a similar situation, with her popularity dropping from 55 percent in October 2019 to 32 percent currently.

The data comes from ongoing YouGov surveys that track royal family members’ approval ratings, and the most recent batch is based on a sample interview with 1,489 people.

The plummet is so deep that it surpasses the depths to which Prince Charles fell following the breakup of his relationship with Princess Diana.

Like Harry, the next-in-line to the throne had been polling well, with Ipsos Mori data indicating that 82 percent of Britons thought he would make a suitable king in 1991, compared to 5% who did not.

However, in 1992, an explosive book published with Diana’s hidden help by author Andrew Morton disclosed his affair with Camilla, who is now his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Following the publication of Diana: Her True Story, long-suppressed marital issues were exposed in the British press, with Prince Charles eventually admitting to adultery in a BBC interview. This is a condensed version of the information.