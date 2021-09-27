Prince Andrew will be given a key document amid claims that it will render the case ‘baseless.’

Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew’s accuser, has a “right to review” a previous settlement deal she signed with Jeffrey Epstein, according to her lawyer.

Virginia Giuffre’s action against the Duke of York collapsed as his lawyers argued that the agreement would relieve him “from any and all conceivable liability.”

Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, told the UK tabloid The Sun that while he did not agree with Andrew’s team, he would be willing to send over the documents.

The son of Queen Elizabeth II has officially accepted duty, clearing the path for the exchange of evidence.

“Although we believe the release is irrelevant to the case against Prince Andrew, now that service has been accepted and the case is moving forward on the merits, we believe that counsel for Prince Andrew have a right to review the release and make whatever arguments they believe appropriate based on it,” Boies told the newspaper.

“As a result, we’ve informed Mr Epstein’s Estate of Prince Andrew’s request and requested that the Estate consent to our delivering a copy of the release to Prince Andrew’s counsel.”

In the early 2000s, Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew in New York, London, and the US Virgin Islands.

The Duke of York has always denied having had sexual relations with Giuffre.

She was 17 at the time and claims she was a victim of human trafficking by Jeffrey Epstein, a prince’s acquaintance.

“We feel, however, that this is a baseless, non-viable, and perhaps unlawful lawsuit,” Andrew B. Brettler told a New York court on September 13.

“The plaintiff has entered into a settlement agreement in a previous lawsuit that releases the Duke and others from any and all potential liability.”

“That is, I believe, not a fair characterization of what has happened,” Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, told the court at the time.

“During each of the aforementioned incidents, [Giuffre] was compelled to engage in sexual acts with Prince Andrew by express or implied threats by Epstein, [Ghislaine] Maxwell, and/or Prince Andrew, and feared death or physical injury to herself or another, as well as other repercussions for disobeying Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew due to their power,” the original court filing reads. This is a condensed version of the information.