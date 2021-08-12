Prince Andrew is oblivious to the fact that he is now radioactive.

After a car-crash BBC interview, Prince Andrew disappeared from public life, but has subsequently made a succession of high-profile gaffes.

The Duke of York has been metaphorically dethroned twice over his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Royals don’t usually get canceled.

Following criticism of his travel to see Epstein in New York after the disgraced financier was freed from prison, Andrew lost his job as a UK government trade envoy in 2011.

Civil cases in the United States throughout the years brought more details about the allegations against the prince to light.

The prince attempted to explain his side of the story to the BBC three months after Epstein died in his detention cell on August 10, 2019, but the interview with Emily Maitlis shattered his reputation.

After telling Maitlis that the allegation of Virginia Giuffre, who accuses him of sexual assault, could not be accurate because she described him sweating, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son was compelled to withdraw from public life.

“There’s a slight problem with sweating because I have a peculiar medical condition, which is that I don’t sweat or didn’t sweat at the time, and that was… was it… yes, I didn’t sweat at the time because I had suffered what I would describe as an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War when I was shot at and it was almost impossible for me to sweat,” he explained.

Andrew rejects all charges of sexual abuse.

During the BBC interview, the prince attempted to defend his decision to stay at Epstein’s New York estate after the financier was convicted of illegal solicitation of a minor, claiming that he intended to end the acquaintance in person.

“At the end of the day, with all the benefit of hindsight that one may have, that was clearly the wrong thing to do,” he told Maitlis.

“But at the time, I thought it was the honorable and proper thing to do, and I completely admit that my judgment was probably skewed by my tendency to be overly honorable, but that’s just the way it is.”

He announced his retirement from public life for the “foreseeable future” four days after the BBC interview. Regardless, Prince Andrew consented. This is a condensed version of the information.