Prince Andrew is defended by Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother, who claims the FBI ignored the accuser’s evidence.

As his sister’s sex trafficking trial approaches at the end of the month, Ian Maxwell spoke on BBC Radio 4 to defend her.

She is Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and has been accused of grooming minor females for abuse by the New York billionaire between 1994 and 2004, which she denies.

Ian Maxwell was asked if the prosecution of his sister was motivated by her ties to Prince Andrew.

He stated, ” “Clearly, she was and continues to be a close friend of Prince Andrew; I’m not sure when they last saw each other.

“However, I don’t believe the US authorities are pursuing Ghislaine because of Prince Andrew.

“You’ve got a situation where one of the most outspoken accusers, Virginia Giuffre, has decided to go after Andrew in full force.

“But what’s fascinating about that accuser, who, as I believe I mentioned, is arguably the most well-known and vocal, is that she was not one of the accusers during my sister’s trial.

“And I feel this is crucial because if she had evidence that the US authorities believed could stand up in court, they would very certainly have utilized it.

“Similarly, the Metropolitan Police recently turned down a choice to pursue or delve into greater information about the purported meeting between Andrew and her and Ghislaine in 2001 for the fourth time in this country. That, I believe, speaks for itself.” Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell had been friends for decades, and the prince claims she introduced him to Epstein, despite giving a different account in a previous deposition.

In a civil action filed in New York, Giuffre accused Andrew of rape and purposefully inflicting emotional distress.

Maxwell and Epstein allegedly forced her to have sex with him in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands in the early 2000s, threatening her life if she refused.

In his formal answer to the matter, Queen Elizabeth II’s son denies the claims and attacks her trustworthiness.

In a court statement, the prince's lawyer stated: "Giuffre has profited from for over a decade.