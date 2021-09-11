Prince Andrew has been served with a court summons in the Epstein-related case he has been attempting to avoid.

Virginia Giuffre, who also claims she was molested by deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, has filed documents in a lawsuit alleging sexual assault against Prince Andrew.

According to Reuters, process server Cesar Sepulveda presented a copy of the lawsuit to a police officer guarding Andrew’s apartment at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, England on Aug 27, according to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Friday.

Despite the fact that Sepulveda had been told the day before that cops would not take the paperwork, he received news that the files would be sent to Andrew’s “Legal Team” on his next visit. He was not permitted to see the prince, nor was he informed of his whereabouts. Andrew was not personally served, according to a source close to the legal team.

Andrew has eluded capture since Giuffre’s lawsuit was filed on August 9, despite earlier attempts to contact him at royal palaces failing. The prince’s location had been unknown for a long time until he was seen at Queen Elizabeth II’s Scottish home, Balmoral, earlier this week.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.