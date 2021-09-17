Prime Minister Zoom detonates a bomb on the opposition’s video call to warn them that his spies are on the lookout.

According to the Associated Press, Cambodia’s prime minister revealed Friday that he Zoom bombed a video conference call conducted by his political opponents to warn them that he and his agents were watching them.

Hun Sen said earlier this month that he will join a call for former members of the Cambodia National Rescue Party. According to Radio Free Asia, Long Ry, a former opposition lawmaker, Hun Sen was able to attend the Zoom meeting because one of his team members shared the connection or password with others.

Long Ry was quoted as saying that he would be pleased to invite Hun Sen to future meetings to address national concerns by Radio Free Asia, a US government-funded news outlet.

“But morally, we are not thrilled when people peek into our affairs,” Long Ry remarked. “I believe that in politics, we should use honest and straightforward tactics rather than taking advantage of people by secretly infiltrating their affairs.”

Hun Sen appeared unexpectedly on a September 9 conference call organized by former members of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, which was disbanded by a Cambodian court in 2017 ahead of the 2018 general election.

The country’s courts are largely regarded as doing the government’s bidding, in this case, removing the country’s only credible opposition party ahead of the election. Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party was anticipated to face a stiff battle from the opposition organization.

On social media, clips of the video incursion have been spreading. They show Hun Sen and Long Ry having a 12-minute talk.

Hun Sen stated that members of the previous opposition party insulted him personally during their conversation, despite the fact that he claimed to have endeavored to establish a “culture of communication.”

The intrusion and exchange were initially rejected by Sok Eysan, a spokeswoman for Hun Sen’s party, who claimed the video tape was a hoax.

Hun Sen, on the other hand, acknowledged the interaction and said he had listened in on approximately 20 earlier calls of his opponents without exposing his presence or showing his face during a live television broadcast Friday commemorating the start of a campaign to vaccinate children against the coronavirus.

He also posted about his exploit on his Facebook page, emphasizing that he was not involved. This is a condensed version of the information.