Primark’s ‘unreal’ £10 bag is in demand in ‘every color,’ according to customers.

After seeing it online, Primark customers can’t get enough of the store’s latest offering, claiming they want it in “every color.”

Customers regularly watch Primark’s Instagram feeds to know what will be in stores shortly because the brand does not have an online shop.

A £10 bag is one of the most recent additions to the fashion account, and followers are instantly smitten.

With a ‘smart’ poke at John Lewis’ Christmas ad, Aldi ‘raises the bar.’

Thousands of likes and comments were left on the post exhibiting the new bag in each color – beige, black, and rust – from admirers eager to get their hands on it.

Fans have been raving about the £10 bag beneath Primark’s post, with many asking if it would be available in their local stores.

Instagram

On Instagram, the post has received over 20,900 likes and several comments.

Primark captioned the photo, “New favourites ready to combine with every look.” #Primark #accessories £10/€12 bags

“They’re stunning,” one customer said in the comments area, while another added, “ohhhh my gooooodnessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss

“Need ASAP,” said a third.

“Obsessed with these,” stated a fourth shopper.

“Unreal!!” penned a sixth. “Ooh stunning,” said a sixth.

“One in every color, please,” said another.

Primark’s new bag costs £10 and is currently available in shops.

Here’s where you can find the store closest to you.