Primark’s new fluffy slippers have been dubbed a “must-have” by customers.

Primark’s new furry slippers have been dubbed a “definitive must-have” by customers.

The high-street retailer doesn’t have an internet store, so it uses Instagram to keep customers up to date on new arrivals.

The retailer’s online articles are well-received by customers, with congratulations and people planning their next visit to the store frequently appearing in the comments.

Customers are hailing a £6 New Look outfit as a “deal.”

Primark’s current image was no exception, with fans rushing to applaud the retailer’s new offering.

Customers praised the retailer after it shared a photo of its new faux fur shoes with the statement “No better feeling than slipping into them after a long day.”

Instagram

“I need these in my life,” one person said. Another concurred, saying, “I really need these in my life, they’re a must have.” “So fluffy!” exclaimed a third shopper.

“Forget the gym in the morning, I’m going to them,” said a fourth.

They were “in love,” according to another follower.

“Have the brown ones!” said one customer, confirming that the product was worth the hype. I can attest to the fact that they are fantastic!!”

Many people said they “NEED” the slippers right now, while others just expressed their feelings with rows of love-struck emoticons.

Primark’s post earned over 40,000 likes and over 900 comments in less than a day.

The faux fur slippers come in two color options: light pink and light brown, and are priced at £7 per pair.

Here’s where you can find a Primark near you.